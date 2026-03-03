India have made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup for a record sixth time in 2026, but former India cricketer and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra has raised a major concern just ahead of the highly-anticipated match against England. Chopra expressed worry over none other than India captain Suryakumar Yadav's record with the bat, particularly against established nations in World Cups. He highlighted that Suryakumar has only scored two half-centuries against major cricketing nations in World Cups, despite this being his fifth World Cup campaign.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar has scored 231 runs in seven matches. However, since scoring a match-winning 49-ball 84 against United States of America (USA) in India's first group game, he hasn't managed a fifty, whilst also seeing his strike-rate drop significantly.

"I was looking at Suryakumar Yadav's numbers. When you check his World Cup numbers, you find that his overall numbers are excellent. He has scored two half-centuries against USA, out of which one was very important. It was a phenomenal knock. But outside of the associate nations or the minnows, with due respect, he actually has only two half-centuries in World Cups," Chopra pointed out, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"This is his fourth T20 World Cup. If we include the ODI one, this is his fifth World Cup, but only two half-centuries have come against good big teams. One came against South Africa in Perth, and the other came against Afghanistan in the last World Cup.

"Apart from that, he hasn't scored a fifty against any big team in the World Cup, and that, in my opinion, is a little worrying because he is such a mighty player," Chopra added.

Suryakumar is aiming to lead India to a history-making third T20 World Cup title, and is two matches away from achieving the feat.