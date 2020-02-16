Mumbai Indians will kick start their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede stadium on March 29. The last league fixture of the 13th edition of the IPL will take place on May 17. Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce their schedule for the league stage of the tournament. Mumbai Indians will also be the part of the last league game of the franchise-based tournament as they will travel to Bengaluru to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Rajasthan Royals, who are still awaiting an official announcement from the board, are the only franchise who have not unveiled their schedule.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 2016 champions, were the first franchise who took to Twitter to reveal their home and away fixtures.
SRH will start their campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 1.
RCB, who recently unveiled their new logo, will start their bid for the first IPL title against two-time holders Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy stadium.
CSK, led by former India captain MS Dhoni, will host Rajasthan Royals in their first home game.
The Delhi Capitals will host Kings XI Punjab for their season opener at the Arun Jaitley stadium.
KKR will host Delhi Captials at the iconic Eden Gardens for their first home game of the IPL 2020.