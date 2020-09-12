Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard arrived in Abu Dhabi with his family, ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI teammate Sherfane Rutherford was also seen with Pollard, in a picture posted on the franchise's official Instagram handle. "From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi. The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @kieron.pollard55 @rutherfordsherfane_50," read the caption on the post by MI. The two players can be seen wearing masks, as is the norm currently around the world due the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th edition of the IPL will begin on September 19, with defending champions MI taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening clash of the tournament. The former will be missing the services of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, who opted out due to personal reasons and has been replaced with Australian fast-bowler James Pattinson.

On the other hand, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina will not be involved with CSK for IPL 2020, with both pulling out due to personal reasons.

Pollard arrives for the upcoming IPL season, having led Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to the title in the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The 33-year-old led from the front in the final against St Lucia Zouks, picking four wickets after opting to field.

The Zouks were bowled out for 154 in 19.1 overs, which TKR later chased down comfortably following unbeaten half-centuries by Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo.

The Pollard-led franchise scripted history after lifting the trophy, having won every single game in the tournament this year.