Rohit Sharma, captain of the Mumbai Indians, is sweating it out on the ground ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Chennai Super Kings. The Mumbai Indians' official Instagram account posted a video on Wednesday where Rohit Sharma is seen hitting the ball out of the stadium. In the video, Rohit can be seen coming down the track and smashing the ball straight over the bowler's head. The interesting thing about the shot was that Rohit managed to hit a moving bus just outside the stadium.

"Batsmen smash sixes, Legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving bus," Mumbai Indians captioned the video on Instagram.

Rohit is one of the most successful captains in the lucrative league. The right-handed batsman has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL trophies, the most by any team.

Rohit was going through a purple patch with the bat before all cricket tournaments were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma smashed 140 runs in just four T20Is against New Zealand at an impressive strike rate of over 150.

On Sunday, the IPL 2020 schedule was released by the Indian cricket board and it was announced that Mumbai Indians will begin their title defence against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

The schedule for playoffs and final will be announced later, a BCCI release said.

The cash-rich league was moved out of the country due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

All the matches will be played across three venues -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.