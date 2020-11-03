IPL Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL Score: Kieron Pollard Pushes Mumbai Indians To 149/8 vs SunRisers Hyderabad
SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first. Rohit Sharma returned to lead Mumbai Indians. Rohit was dismissed early for six, caught by David Warner at mid-off. Quinton de Kock hit Sandeep Sharma for 4, 6, 6 but Sandeep came back to bowl de Kock on the next ball. Suryakumar Yadav breezed away to 36 but Shahbaz Nadeem dismissed both Surya and Krunal Pandya to put SRH on top. Rashid dismissed Saurabh Tiwary to make MI five down. Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan set a platform for final-overs assault but Sandep bowled Kishan to bring SRH back again. Pollard hammers four sixes in the last two overs to make 41 off just 25 balls to carry Mumbai to 149 for 8. Holder, Nadeem took two wickets, Sandeep got three and Rashid got one wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between SRH vs MI, Straight From Sharjah
Match 56, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 03, 2020
- 21:47 (IST)FOUR!Bad ball there. Kulkarni bowls on the pads and Saha flicks it down to fine leg for four.SRH off to a great start here.24/0 after 3 overs.
- 21:46 (IST)FOUR!Lucky, but SRH will take that.Saha looked to hit this one over the infield on the off side but only managed an outside edge on te ball. The ball flew over third man for four.
- 21:43 (IST)Saha gets going – SRH 14/0 after 2 oversA six and a four off Saha'a bat have given SRH their first two boundaries after a quiet first over by Dhawal Kulkarni.
- 21:38 (IST)Quiet first overSRH get three runs off the first over
- 21:37 (IST)Dhawal Kulkarni with the new ball!David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha will face Kulkarni in the first over
- 21:29 (IST)Another milestone for Pollard!
- 21:18 (IST)MI 149/8 after 20 oversA couple off the last ball as Mumbai Indians finish on 149/8. That's below par even on this slow Sharjah surface.SRH need 150 runs to win this game and qualify for the playoffs.KKR will hope SRH don't make it because that would mean KKR go through to the playoffs.Plenty of action left in the match. Stay tuned.
- 21:15 (IST)WICKET! Pollard b Holder 41 (25)Holder gets the big man, his fellow from the West Indies.This ball tailed in a touch to Pollard. A low full toss again, as Holder attempts to bowl the yorker, and Pollard misses with his swing and loses his stumps.Three balls remain. Can MI get 160? They are 145/8.
- 21:14 (IST)SIX!Holder disappears in the final over.Length ball there and Pollard smashes that one over mid-wicket for six.
- 21:12 (IST)SIX!Make it three.Natarajan looks to bowl the yorker but misses it. A wide of off stump low full toss is hit over the head of the umpire for six.Natarajan misses his yorkers thrice and gets hit for sixes on each of those deliveries.
- 21:11 (IST)SIX!Two in a row.The next ball, another low full toss, is smashed over wide long-on for a HUGE six. Pollard is teeing off.Natarajan is missing his yorkers and paying the price.
- 21:10 (IST)SIX!Pollard gets a reprieve on the previous ball as an lbw decision against him gets overturned as the ball had pitched outside leg.The next ball, a yorker gone wrong, a full toss, is hit over long-off for six. Manish Pandey, stationed at the long-off fence, jumps and gets his hands on the ball, but the ball bobs over to land beyond the rope.
- 21:06 (IST)MI 118/7 after 18 oversLast two overs remain. James Pattinson is out there to accompany Pollard.How many runs will be enough for MI? 140? 150? Let's see.
- 21:03 (IST)WICKET! Coulter-Nile c Garg b Holder 1 (3)SRH get another. 100th T20 wicket for Holder.Coulter-Nile finds some width outside off and hits this in the air towards the covers. Unfortunately for him, he hits it straight to Priyam Garg at cover.Mumbai are 7 down.
- 20:56 (IST)WICKET! Kishan b Sandeep 33 (30)Sandeep strikes back.He bowls another wide yorker, this time slower in pace and Kishan, not completely outside off this time, looks to play it squarer on the off side.Kishan gets the inside edge of the bat on the ball before it crashes into the stumps.
- 20:55 (IST)SIX!Kishan gets going too.He moves outside his off stumop and hits this wide yorker by Sandeep over the bowler's head for six.
- 20:53 (IST)FOUR!And again.Similar delivery and this time Pollard goes over the head of the bowler for another one-bounce four.MI are 109/5 after 16 overs. How many will Pollard score in the last four overs?
- 20:52 (IST)FOUR!Pollard breaks the shackles.A low full toss by Natarajan and Pollard hammers it bullet-straight, down the ground for four. No chance for long-off or long-on to cut that off.
- 20:49 (IST)100 up for MI!The 100 is up in the 16th over and two big hitters – Kishan and Pollard – are at the crease.MI have a platform laid for a big finish.
- 20:47 (IST)After 15 overs MI are 98/5Pollard gets a close shave on that last ball of the 15th over. The ball had hit him on the front pad that was in front of the stumps.There was no bat involved, but the impact of the ball returned "umpire's call" on review, and the on-field 'not out' decision stood.Rashid finishes with 4-0-32-1.Time out.
- 20:43 (IST)FOUR!Kishan punishes Rashid for the dropped catch. He thumps the next ball he faces from the spinner over Rashid's head for a one-bounce four through long-on.
- 20:42 (IST)Dropped!Rashid Khan drops Ishan Kishan off his own bowling.This was the googly that ended up far outside off stump. Kishan fetches it from there and tries to sweep it towards the leg side.He gets a top edge and the ball lobs in the air. Rashid gets under the ball comfortably but the ball pops out of his hands at the last moment.
- 20:40 (IST)Nadeem completes his quota – 4-0-19-2Kieron Pollard is taking it slow here. He has just arrived at the crease and the spinners are in operation.MI will hope both Pollard and Kishan bat till the end of the innings.MI are 90/5 after 14 overs.
- 20:36 (IST)MI 87/5 after 13 oversThe tables have turned. Rashid and Shahbaz, the SRH spinners, have struck in the middle overs to put Mumbai on the backfoot.Kieron Pollard is at the crease along with Ishan Kishan. Remember, there is no Hardik Pandya in the XI today.
- 20:34 (IST)WICKET! Saurabh Tiwary c Saha b Rashid 1 (3)Rashid strikes now.MI are in all sorts of trouble.This ball stayed a touch low as Saurabh Tiwary looked to drive it to the off side. A thin edge before the ball landed in Saha's gloves and Mumbai have lost half their team.
- 20:30 (IST)WICKET! Krunal Pandya c Williamson b Shahbaz 0 (3)One wicket brings two. This ball stopped in the pitch a bit before reaching Krunal, who looked to place it towards the leg side. He gets a leading edge on the ball and Williamson runs in from mid-on to take a good, diving catch to the left to the pitch.SRH have made a strong comeback here.
- 20:28 (IST)WICKET! Suryakumar st Saha b Shahbaz 36 (29)Big wicket!Shahbaz floats this ball outside off stump. Surya had already given himself some room outside off and tried to hit it over the bowler's head.He missed the ball completely and Saha disloged the bails before Surya could ground is backfoot behind the crease.
- 20:25 (IST)MI 81/2 after 11 oversOnly three runs come in Natarajan's second over. The SRH pacer has been very consistent for his team throughout the tournament. He has been made the death-overs specialist but here is proving his worth in the middle overs as well.
- 20:21 (IST)Halfway stage: MI 78/2A four and a six in the 10th over has given MI the momentum going into the second half of the first innings.How many runs will SRH be comfortable chasing?
- 20:19 (IST)SIX!Kishan has hammered this one.Rashid bowls too full there and outside off stump. Kishan thumps that over the bowler's head for six.MI are putting the pressure back on Rashid.
- 20:18 (IST)FOUR!Surya finally nails a sweep for four. Rashid bowls a leg break on middle and off and Surya gets on top of the ball and sweeps it through square leg for four.MI are looking to take risks against Rashid.
- 20:16 (IST)The spinners are building some pressure hereRashid didn't give away a boundary – he ususally doesn't. Shahbaz has given away just 15 from his 2 overs.Six singles come in the ninth over. SRH 65/2.
- 20:10 (IST)Rashid Khan into the attack!Surya is happy to sweep Rashid against the turn. He collects two singles with the shot and gets a couple with a lofted shot over covers.Seven runs come in Rashid's first over as teams go into the first time out with MI 59/2 after 8 overs.
- 20:06 (IST)A good first over by NatarajanT Natarajan has been introduced in the seventh over. He gives away just four singles as SRH build pressure on the MI batsmen.
- 20:00 (IST)End of Powerplay: MI 48/2Those two wickets in the Powerplay should give SRH a lot of confidence. But this is a long batting line-up and SRH need wickets at regular intervals.
- 19:59 (IST)FOUR! FOUR!Surya is unperturbed by the fall of wickets.He cuts spinner Shahbaz Nadeem through point for four and then follows it with another four through the covers.
- 19:56 (IST)MI 39/2 after 5 oversThe wicket of de Kock has brought SRH back into the contest. But they have Ishan Kishan to contend with. This batting line-up of Mumbai has dangerous batsmen at every number.
- 19:55 (IST)WICKET! Quinton de Kock b Sandeep 25 (13)4, 6, 6 and OUT!The knuckle ball, even if misdirected, gets Sandeep the wicket.This ball was floated way outside off and de Kock tries to fetch it form there and drive through the off side.The inside edge off the bat deflects the ball on to the stumps.Big wicket for SRH.
- 19:53 (IST)SIX!De Kock is on fire!Sandeep is bearing the brunt of a rampaging de Kock.Sandeep goes full again, but this time it's right in the "slot" and de Kock pummels it over long-on for another six.This over reads 4, 6, 6 so far
- 19:52 (IST)FOUR! SIX!Full and wide of off stump by Sandeep and de Kock slaps it between the men at mid-off and extra cover for four.The next ball is short and de Kock hits it out of the stadium! It goes sailing over square leg for six.Some hitting, this.