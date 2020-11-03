MI 149/8 after 20 overs





SRH need 150 runs to win this game and qualify for the playoffs.





KKR will hope SRH don't make it because that would mean KKR go through to the playoffs.





Plenty of action left in the match. Stay tuned.

A couple off the last ball as Mumbai Indians finish on 149/8. That's below par even on this slow Sharjah surface.