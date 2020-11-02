IPL Live Score, DC vs RCB IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Win The Toss And Bowl Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No. 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a place in the top two on the line for both teams. DC have won the toss and opted to bowl first. They have made three changes: Ajinkya Rahane, Daniel Sams and Axar Patel are in while Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel and Shimron Hetmyer are out. RCB have made two changes as well. Gurkeerat Mann and Navdeep Saini make way for Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed. Both RCB and DC are almost guaranteed a top four spot as they sit at No. 2 and 3 respectively on the points table with 14 points each. The winner of this clash will move to 16 points to guarantee a No. 2 spot and with it two chances to make the final. Mumbai Indians sit pretty on the top spot with 18 points and two more on offer on Tuesday when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad. SRH, on the other hand, have a better net run rate than all of RCB, DC and the fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (14 points), but they sit fifth with 12 points. A win against Mumbai will confirm SRH's place in the top four. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 55 Live Score Updates Between DC vs RCB, From Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 55, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 02, 2020
Toss: Delhi Capitals win the toss and field. Shreyas Iyer says Delhi Capitals will bowl first after winning the toss. "While chasing we'll have a target on my mind and a specific run rate, and considering those factors we'll bowl first." Delhi have made three changes: Ajinkya Rahane, Daniel Sams and Axar Patel are in while Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel and Shimron Hetmyer are out. RCB have two changes as well: Shivam Dube comes in for Gurkeerat Mann, Shahbaz Nadeem comes in for Navdeep Saini.
- 18:57 (IST)The message should be simple: Win the match, move to top 2
- 18:56 (IST)Pitch ReportAjit Agarkar reckons that fast bowlers will get some help from this pitch even as it remains good for batting.The dew could be a factor, though, and the captain winning the toss would most likely bowl first.
- 18:45 (IST)The players are gearing up... 15 minutes to go for the toss
- 18:33 (IST)RCB will rely on their big gunsRCB have lost their last three matches and they will rely on superstars Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to come good together in their last league game and ensure a top-two finish.
- 18:25 (IST)Delhi Capitals have lost four in a row and will look to bounce back
- 18:09 (IST)Top-two finish on the line for DC and RCBBoth RCB and DC are sitting pretty with 14 points each and barring a very heavy defeat for either of them a place in the top four is guaranteed.A place in the top two, though, is on offer. The team that wins this game will move to 16 points and will finish No. 2 to set-up a clash with Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.Mumbai, who sit atop the table with 18 points, could finish with 20 if they win their last league game against SunRisers Hyderabad.SRH, who are fifth with 12 points, will displace fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders from that position if they beat Mumbai and make the last four.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No. 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.