Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes, after a series of disappointing performances, finally repaid the faith shown in him by the team management, smashing his second IPL century in a crucial game against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Stokes smashed a James Pattinson delivery over long-on fence to bring up his century off just 59 balls. He smashed a boundary on the very next ball get his side over the line with 10 balls to spare, handing them a convincing 8-wicket win over IPL's most successful side. His brilliant knock was studded with 14 fours and three maximums and he finished with an unbeaten 60-ball 107.

The England all-rounder, who missed the first-half of the tournament due to personal reasons, struggled to score runs initially despite given a chance to open the innings. However, chasing a mammoth total of 196 his side probably needed him the most and the 2019 World Cup winner delivered in some style.

Stokes also got a brilliant support from Sanju Samson who scored a crucial fifty -- 54 off just 31 balls. After losing two wickets inside the Powerplay, the due stitched an unbeaten partnership, adding 152 runs.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya was at his explosive best as he smashed 60 not out off just 21 balls, powering the defending champions to 195/5 -- a total that looked above-par at the half-way stage.

With the win, Rajasthan Royals moved to the sixth spot on the IPL 2020 Points Table as they now have 10 points from 12 matches. However, they still need to win their remaining two games and hope other results also their way. What this win also meant was that three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who outclassed RCB earlier in the day, are officially out of a contention for a playoff spot.