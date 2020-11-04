Mumbai Indians (MI) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The winner of the match seals a berth in the final, which will be held in the same venue. MI finished on top of the table in the league phase, while DC were second. In their last league match, Mumbai were hammered by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Delhi meanwhile grabbed a crucial win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB face SRH in the other qualifier.

Mumbai have reached the playoffs nine times (including the current season), going on to win the tournament a record four times.

Mumbai Indians In IPL Playoffs:

Seasons: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020.

Champions: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019.

Runners-up: 2010.

Mumbai Indians will be heavily dependent on Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. The duo are MI veterans and will be hoping to help their side to their sixth IPL final.

Skipper Rohit, who missed out few fixtures this season due to a hamstring injury, made his return on Tuesday during the defeat against Hyderabad. The opener is fourth in the list of most runs scored in IPL. He has slammed 5162 runs from 198 matches, at a strike rate of 130.61, packed with 453 fours and 209 sixes.

He has been captain of MI since 2013 and has led MI to four titles. Despite not being at his best this season, his experience and skillset will be important for MI. During the ongoing campaign, he has registered 208 runs from 10 matches, at a strike rate of 126.92.

Despite making his IPL debut in 2013, MI pacer Bumrah is 14th in the list of most wickets in IPL. The Indian bowler has scalped 105 dismissals in 90 fixtures, at an economy of 7.46.

In this season, he is second in the race of Purple Cap, behind DC's Kagiso Rabada who has grabbed 25 wickets. Bumrah has notched 23 wickets this season, from 13 matches at an economy of 6.96.