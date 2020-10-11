After winning against Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that the over bowled by him to MS Dhoni was very crucial and the wicket of the CSK skipper was a gamechanger. Chasing 170, CSK only managed 132/8 in their 20 overs, giving Virat Kohli-led RCB a convincing win by 37 runs. Chahal finished with the figures of 1/35 from his four overs and accounted for the dismissal of MS Dhoni in the 16th over of the CSK innings.

"Obviously, I thought the over to MS Dhoni was very crucial. I usually bowl stump to stump, but on the last ball, I decided to take a chance so I bowled a little bit wider and fuller, for me, his wicket is a very big wicket, the last time I dismissed MS Dhoni was in 2014," Chahal told Chris Morris in a video posted on iplt20.com.

No CSK batsmen got going and the side was left to do a little too much in the final five overs of the innings. For CSK, Ambati Rayudu top-scored with a knock of 42 runs. For RCB, Morris scalped three wickets while Washington Sundar got two wickets.

"It was a very special day, representing a new team in the IPL, I was very nervous. Very happy to contribute to the winning cause, doesn't matter how I do as long as we are winning. We had a good game and it was a good debut," Morris told Chahal.

"It is quite difficult to come out of quarantine and lockdown and hit your straps right away. Not many teams are doing that, we are getting better and better with every game we play. The guys are getting better and better and they are executing their skills and it bodes well for us going into the future," he added.

In the match between both these sides, RCB batted first and scored 169/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 90 runs for RCB to take the side's total past 160-run mark. CSK bowlers ended up conceding 66 runs in the final four overs.

RCB is currently on the fourth position in the IPL 2020 Points Table with eight points from six matches. The side will face Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12.