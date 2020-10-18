Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock started his IPL 2020 league campaign slowly, considering the player's lofty standards. De Kock is, however, making amends for the same in an excellent manner, as visible during Friday's IPL 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Proteas batsman smashed 78 runs off 44 deliveries in an innings comprising of nine boundaries and three sixes, after the Mumbai-based franchise was handed a target of 149 runs. De Kock's sublime knock helped MI get across the line easily, marking yet another comprehensive win. The South Africa cricketer will be bursting with confidence following such an impressive performance against a fine bowling attack.

However, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pace-bowler Mohammed Shami will be looking to burst the bubble when the two sides face-off in a league match on Sunday.

The Indian pacer has all the reasons to be motivated, having dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same over during the previous clash against the Bangalore-based franchise.

The pacer has been one of the standout performers for KXIP this season, with world-class bowling and exceptional consistency. 12 wickets in 8 matches at a bowling average of 22.33 and strike rate of 15.33 certainly reflect the same.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul will be optimistic of another sublime spell against MI from his pacer, as the Punjab-based franchise looks to remain in contention for a playoffs berth.

De Kock will be eager to take advantage of some short deliveries from the Indian cricketer, in order to get some quick runs using his favoured pull shot. However, the South Africa batsman will be wise not to expect many loose deliveries.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com