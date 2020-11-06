With SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, two of captain David Warner's daughters took to social media to wish them luck. The match will take place on Friday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The SRH captain's wife Candice Warner posted the adorable video on Twitter, and it was captioned as, "Good luck tonight @SunRisers & @davidwarner31. We hope you win!!"

In the video, Ivy Mae and Indi Rae pass on their wishes. The video is started by one of the daughters saying, "All the best tonight SunRisers."

The second daughter intervenes, "Good luck!"

They end the video by stating in chorus, "We hope you winnnnn!"

Warner has a third daughter. Her name is Isla Rose.

Fans hailed the video, with many praising Warner's form. One fan said, "Warner is in tremendous form! And Saha too! Pandey also contributing! Sandeep bowling really well! Nadeem & Rashid both are very good spinner! Holder too going well ! Overall more balanced team! etter chance for SRH! #RCBvSRH".

SRH qualified for the playoffs in dramatic manner, finishing within top-four in the penultimate day. They defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last match of the league phase by 10 wickets.

Warner has led SRH from the front, currently second in the race for Orange Cap. He has scored 529 runs from 14 matches, at a strike rate of 136.69. He has slammed 49 fours and 14 sixes. He has also notched four half-centuries.