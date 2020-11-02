IPL 2020: David Warner Speaks About His Social Media Presence With Young SunRisers Hyderabad Fans. Watch
IPL 2020: David Warner discussed social media and his signature celebration with young SunRisers Hyderabad fans.
Highlights
-
David Warner is a viral social media star
-
The SRH captain spoke to young fans about his social media addiction
-
David Warner also recently started a YouTube channel
Australian cricketer and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner spoke about his social media activity and other things while talking to fans. Speaking to young SunRisers Hyderabad fans via video call on behalf of Star Sports, Warner was asked who inspired him to become a social media star. He said that he has grown around social media. The video posted on Twitter has been captioned as, "His social media presence and his signature celebration 'The Leap'... Captain @davidwarner31 in conversation with the #OrangeArmy!".
His social media presence and his signature celebration 'The Leap'...— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 2, 2020
Captain @davidwarner31 in conversation with the #OrangeArmy! #KeepRising #IPL2020 @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/eP86ePeM3e
He said, "We have grown up with all these things like Facebook and I think MySpace when I was younger."
Warner is viral on Instagram and recently also started a YouTube channel which garnered following amongst cricket fans.
"Obviously Instagram and other stuff. I tagged along Instagram I think on 2012 or 2013. From there, its just sort of grown", he quipped during the interaction.
Another kid also asked him about his signature move, and he said that it was his fist jumping celebration, which he does after grabbing a ton.
Warner has scored 444 runs from 13 matches in the ongoing season in United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is also fourth in the race for the Orange Cap.
Hyderabad are currently fifth in the IPL table.
They face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 2 in a must-win clash. A win will seal their playoff berth due to their strong +0.555 net run-rate. A defeat will knock them out of contention.