Chennai Super Kings batsmen once again failed to get going as the MS Dhoni-led side fell 37 runs short of the 170-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday. After the Chennai-based franchise registered their fifth defeat this season, former India batsman Virender Sehwag slammed the disappointing CSK batting and said that he feels sad for all the CSK fans. Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote "Feel sad for Chennai fans. This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late."

He also praised RCB captain Virat Kohli, who hit and unbeaten 90 off 52 deliveries, and said batsmen can take a cue from him on how not to get bogged down under pressure.

"Kohli was extra special today. Many batsmen can learn how to not get bogged down,played only 5 dots," Sehwag added in his tweet.

Chasing 170 for the win, CSK got off to a poor start as they lost the wicket of Faf du Plessis in the fourth over with just 19 runs on the board.

Shane Watson was cleaned up soon by Washington Sundar after the Australian struggled his way to a 18-ball knock off 14 runs.

Ambati Rayudu and Narayan Jagadeesan, playing his first IPL game, put on 64 runs for the third wicket before the debutant was run out for 33.

MS Dhoni, came out to bat at number five, and smashed a six off Yuzvendra Chahal, but the leg spinner fought back to send the former India captain back to the pavilion in the same over.

Chris Morris, who was playing his first game this season, closed the game for RCB with a three-wicket haul.