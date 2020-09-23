Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson thanked former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for praising his 74-run knock from just 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar lauded the ''clean striking'' by Samson which included ''all proper cricketing shots''. His innings was studded with nine sixes and a four.

"Clean striking by @IamSanjuSamson. They were all proper cricketing shots and not slogs. Smartly bowled by @NgidiLungi. Short, wide and slow. #CSKvsRR," Tendulkar tweeted.

Replying to the former batsman, Samson wrote, "Thanks a lot sir."

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram wrote, "Just an amazing innings by Thiruvananthapuram's own @IamSanjuSamson. Yesterday he showed the nation & the world what he can do, with clean "proper cricketing shots".