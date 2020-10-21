One can assume that New Zealand tearaway Lockie Ferguson wasn't too happy warming the Kolkata Knight Riders bench as IPL 2020 progressed. The Kiwi was in all likelihood brought on to counter the bowling which seemed to be rapidly running out of ideas and did he impress! Three wickets in his four scheduled overs and two more from four balls in the Super Over sent SunRisers Hyderabad packing. On Wednesday, he will come across the might of Royal Challengers Bangalore and more so AB de Villiers, whose last inning has been something else altogether. The fiery clash among two of the most aggressive exponents of their craft will be something to watch.

Ferguson sat through eight of KKR's matches, finally being brought on after Mumbai Indians simply walked over the KKR bowling. He has played just one match so far from KKR's nine and claimed 3/15 for an economy of 3.75! Then he returned for the Super Over and claimed two more wickets, for just two runs.

His economy will surely be challenged by De Villiers, who has so far played nine matches for 285 runs at an insane strike rate of 190.00! He has so far hit 19 sixes and 21 fours in IPL 2020.

The last time the two teams met this year, De Villiers scored 73 not out off 33 deliveries. But that attack did not include Ferguson.

