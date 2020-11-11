Actors Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan celebrated Mumbai Indians' record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title win on Tuesday by sharing celebratory messages on social media. Mumbai defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai to clinch their second title in as many years, in addition to three others in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Mumbai had defeated Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 final. Ranveer grooved to a popular song from one of his feature films while sporting a Mumbai Indians jersey to celebrate the team's win while Amitabh Bachchan expressed his delight with a tweet.

T 3617 - YEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH ..

MUMBAI INDIANS .. VICTORY FOR THE 5TH TIME .. SIMPLY INCREDIBLE .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 10, 2020

Chasing 157 runs for victory, Mumbai were helped by their captain Rohit Sharma, who hit 68 runs off 51 balls.

Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 33 as Mumbai got home with eight balls to spare.

Trent Boult was the star with the ball in hand, picking up 3 for 30, including two wickets in his first two overs with the new ball.

For Delhi, captain Shreyas Iyer scored 65 off 50 balls while Rishabh Pant made 56 to help their side recover from 22 for 3 at one stage to post a competitive 156 for 7 in their 20 overs.

However, Mumbai never allowed Delhi to get back into the match with the ball as Quinton de Kock launched an onslaught right from the first over as Mumbai scored 33 off the first three.

De Kock scored 20 off 12 while Suryakumar Yadav got 19 off 20. Rohit played the anchor at the other hand and stitched crucial partnerships with de Kock, Suryakumar and Kishan to help Mumbai cruise to the target.