Mumbai Indians produced a brilliant all-round performance to completely outclass Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai controlled the match from start to finish, winning the IPL final by five wickets to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) crown. While Trent Boult was the hero with the ball in hand, captain Rohit Sharma was the standout in the chase after Delhi Capitals could only muster 156 for seven. Mumbai Indians coasted in the chase, overhauling the target with eight balls to spare, with Rohit notching his 38th IPL half-century.

Mumbai, set 157 to win, got off to flyer with Quinton de Kock taking on the Delhi Capitals bowlers. Even Rabada wasn't spared as De Kock teed off, peppering the boundary at will.

Marcus Stoinis gave Delhi their first breakthrough, taking a wicket on his first ball. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit kept Mumbai ticking with some fine shots but the the former fell after a massive mix-up between the two.

Rohit and Ishan Kishan then added 47 runs for the third wicket to put Mumbai in complete control in the chase.

Rohit fell to a fine catch from substitute Lalit Yadav after scoring 68 runs off 51 balls but by that time it was too little too late for Delhi.

Kieron Pollard came and hit two boundaries but chopped one back onto to his stumps off the bowling of Rabada. Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 33 off 19 balls as Mumbai Indians completed an easy win.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat in Dubai. However, Trent Boult struck on the very first ball of the match, dismissing Marcus Stoinis with a brilliant delivery.

It only got worse for the first-time finalists as Boult struck again, this time sending Ajinkya Rahane back to the pavilion in the third over.

Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi's top-scorer this season, was sent packing by Jayant Yadav as Delhi's nightmare continued.

However. captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant steadied the ship with a 96-run stand. Both scored fine half-centuries to lead Delhi's fightback.

Pant, however, was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile and Delhi seemed to lose some steam after that.

Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel couldn't get going and were dismissed cheaply. Iyer hit a few lusty blows towards the end, remaining unbeaten on 65 to help Delhi get past the 150-run mark.