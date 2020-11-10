Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first in the IPL 2020 final. Delhi are unchanged for the final while Mumbai Indians have made one tactical change: Jayant Yadav is in for Rahul Chahar, keeping in mind the number of left-handers in the Delhi line-up, said Rohit Sharma at the toss. There's history in the making on Tuesday, November 10 as four-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians take on the first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai. The teams have charted vastly different tracks to make the final in the 13th edition of the IPL. While Mumbai have lost only five of the 15 matches they have played this season and finished top of the table in the league stage, Delhi, after getting their campaign off to a great start, faltered towards the end of the league stage losing four matches in a row before a win in their last league match booked their place in the last four. Mumbai have won all three contests against Delhi this season, including Qualifier 1 that booked Mumbai's berth in the final. Delhi, who finished No. 2 on the table, defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to make their first IPL final. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Final Live Updates Between MI vs DC, Straight From Dubai