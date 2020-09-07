IPL 2020 will get underway today with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The IPL 2020 opener is a repeat of last year's final with both teams looking to make an early statement in the tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday shared a video on its official Twitter handle, giving a sneak peek of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi -- the venue for the CSK vs MI clash. The Indian Premier League will be played across three venues in the United Arab Emirates -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

"The Sheikh Zayad Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which is set to host the IPL opener today, was also one of the venues for last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Take a tour of the stadium and hear from the players what to expect at the venue," tweeted the ICC.

The Sheikh Zayad Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which is set to host the IPL opener today, was also one of the venues for last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier.



Take a tour of the stadium and hear from the players what to expect at the venuepic.twitter.com/xCaVrPOX7B — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2020

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is an eagerly awaited contest with CSK captain MS Dhoni taking the field for the first time since India's ODI World Cup 2019 loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Much has changed since that fateful day. Dhoni has gone on to announce his retirement from international cricket while the coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc to the cricketing calendar, resulting in the IPL 2020 being shifted out of India to the UAE.

It is expected to be an even contest, with both sides boasting of some big name players.

Promoted

Rohit Sharma will once again lead the Mumbai Indians outfit as they go in search for a record fifth title. Rohit has been on the winners podium five times, having won the title with Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three title triumphs and will be gunning to reclaim the trophy they so nearly had their hands on last season.