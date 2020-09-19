IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians Begin Title Defence Against CSK In Tournament Opener
IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.
Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country. MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August, will be back in action after a gap of over 13 months. Both teams lost key players ahead of the tournament. Defending Champions Mumbai will begin their title defence without the services of Sri Lanka fast-bowler Lasith Malinga while CSK will take the field without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh in this year's IPL. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- 18:41 (IST)Ravindra Jadeja crucial to CSK's team plan?Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial to CSK's team plan. With Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina pulling out, he could be MS Dhoni's most trusted asset in this season. In 170 IPL matches, he has scored 1927 runs, notched 108 wickets. He will be aiming to start this season on a strong note. CSK will rely on his fielding skills to a huge extent which is one of his strong qualities.
- 18:30 (IST)Rohit Sharma to continue his hot form against CSK?Rohit Sharma will be aiming to continue with his hot form against CSK. He has registered 705 runs against them in 27 IPL fixtures. He is also only the second batsman to score 700-plus runs against CSK. He has also slammed 59 fours against them, which is the second-highest in terms of fours in the IPL against CSK.
- 18:26 (IST)Former Mumbai Indians spinner wishes team good luck!Former Mumbai Indians spinner Pragyan Ojha has also spoken through MI's Twitter handle. In the video, he wishes them good luck, alongwith Rohit Sharma.
Wishes from Ojhiiii as we move closer to LIVE action #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvCSK @pragyanojha pic.twitter.com/QZuqqbkvmx— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 19, 2020
- 18:21 (IST)Calm Hardik Pandya leads Mumbai Indians contingent!Here's Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya as they make their way to the venue. The Indian all-rounder looks calm and excited for the fixture.
: We're off to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium for our #Dream11IPL season opener #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/ivIm36PK3o— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 19, 2020
- 18:19 (IST)CSK on their way to venueCSK are en route to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Here are a few snaps:
Lions on the prowl... #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/95QtfNaBje— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 19, 2020
- 18:05 (IST)MS Dhoni to shine for CSK?Against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MS Dhoni has scored 663 runs at a strike rate of 130.77 and 34.89 average. He has also registered seven half-centuries and has not been adjudged out 10 times. Can he put in a good display tonight?
- 17:50 (IST)Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni!In the first match, it will Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians squaring off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Both teams were involved in a thrilling contest in last year's final and fans will be hoping for another exciting contest between two of the IPL's most successful teams.
- 17:48 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020.