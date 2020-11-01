MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain, cleared the air about his future with the franchise on Sunday, saying what most fans wanted to hear. At the toss for the match between CSK vs KXIP, former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison asked the CSK captain "will this be your last game ever in yellow?" Dhoni was quick to respond and gave an emphatic two-word answer -- "Definitely not". In a season that saw CSK failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL's history, rumours started doing the rounds that CSK's last league game of this year's IPL could be MS Dhoni's last in the tournament. But the former India captain put those rumours to rest on Sunday.

Fans on Twitter went to a frenzy as soon as Dhoni answered Morrison's question.

Definitely Not is trending with 46.1 tweets There's no Bigger Brand than MS Dhoni. #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/QqDu9j8AJ1 — Shab. (@ItsShab07) November 1, 2020

Danny Morrison - Could this be the last match of yours in yellow jersey?



MS Dhoni - Definitely, not.



Super Happy After The Words From Ore Thala MS DHONI#Master || @actorvijay #KERALA — Bigil Vairavan (@vairav2906) November 1, 2020

MS Dhoni - DEFINITELY NOT

N, I'm Literally Dancing



Yahi Sun'na Tha Mahiiiiii @msdhoni Every MSDian Happy Nw,#CSK pic.twitter.com/GuK7S8HzWu — TheReshmakhan(@ReshmaK143) November 1, 2020

Said two words and it's trending at no 1. Whole India loves u sir no matter what #dhoni #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pkbI9ikGhT — (@cricketkumar_) November 1, 2020

Dhoni won the toss and invited KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

CSK made three changes to their lineup with Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur coming in for Shane Watson, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma.

For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal came back into the playing XI in place of Arshdeep Singh.

CSK are already out of the race for a spot in the playoffs while it is a do-or-die fixture for KXIP.

Promoted

Punjab need a win over Chennai and hope that other results go in their favour in a bid to advance to the next stage of the ongoing T20 tournament.

CSK are coming into the game on the back of two consecutive wins while KXIP suffered a defeat in their last fixture as they went down to Rajasthan Royals.