Deepak Chahar, one of the two Chennai Super Kings players who had tested positive for coronavirus, has cleared two further COVID-19 tests and is back in the fold for the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, team CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Wednesday. "Except for the Indian batsman, who is in quarantine, all others have come out. The Indian fast bowler has tested negative twice and is back," he told ESPNcricinfo. The team also put out a picture of the India seamer in training, with a cheeky caption: "Deeback Chahar!"

As for the other player who had tested positive - rumoured to be India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad - Viswanathan said he was still in quarantine but was "fine with no symptoms".

The Super Kingsfaced a snag in their preparations for the 2020 season of the IPL when 13 members of their camp tested COVID-19 positive after their initial quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the squad, barring the two players who had tested positive, all returned two negative tests and returned to training on September 4.

Chahar and Gaikwad both had to quarantine for 14 days and then return two negative tests before they could join up with the rest of the squad.

Gaikwad's quarantine reportedly ends on September 12.

CSK also faced another setback in the form of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh returning to India, with both citing personal reasons for their exit from the tournament.

However, Raina has hinted that he may yet make a comeback for the team this season.

Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament in Dubai on September 19.