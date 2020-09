The IPL 2020 detailed schedule was released on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off in a repeat of last year's summit clash. After a lot of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, September 19 will see the much-awaited tournament kick-off at Abu Dhabi. Dubai will host its first game between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on September 20. The final league clash in this edition will be played between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on November 3. The venues and dates for playoffs and final will be announced later. Dubai will host 24 matches, while Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will play host to 20 and 12 games respectively. For the complete fixtures for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, click here.

Complete IPL 2020 league stage schedule:

September 19: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Abu Dhabi)

September 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab (Dubai)

September 21: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai)

September 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah)

September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi)

September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai)

September 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Dubai)

September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Abu Dhabi)

September 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab (Sharjah)

September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (Dubai)

September 29: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Abu Dhabi)

September 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Dubai)

October 1: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi)

October 2: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Dubai)

October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi)

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Sharjah)

October 4: Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Sharjah)

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (Dubai)

October 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals (Dubai)

October 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi)

October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (Abu Dhabi)

October 8: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab (Dubai)

October 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (Sharjah)

October 10: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi)

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai)

October 11: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai)

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Abu Dhabi)

October 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Sharjah)

October 13: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (Dubai)

October 14: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai)

October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab (Sharjah)

October 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi)

October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai)

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah)

October 18: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi)

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab (Dubai)

October 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi)

October 20: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals (Dubai)

October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore ( Abu Dhabi)

October 22: Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Dubai)

October 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Sharjah)

October 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (Abu Dhabi)

Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Dubai)

October 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (Dubai)

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi)

October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab (Sharjah)

October 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Dubai)

October 28: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Abu Dhabi)

October 29: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Dubai)

October 30: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi)

October 31: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Dubai)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Sharjah)

November 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab (Abu Dhabi)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (Dubai)

November 2: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Abu Dhabi)

Promoted

November 3: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (Sharjah)

(Please note that all the evening matches will start at 7:30pm IST, while on a double header day the first match will begin at 3:30pm IST.)