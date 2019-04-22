 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Interrupts Gary Kirsten-Parthiv Patel Interview, Breaks Into Impromptu Dance

Updated: 22 April 2019 16:35 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a high after beating Chennai Super Kings in a close match.

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Interrupts Gary Kirsten-Parthiv Patel Interview, Breaks Into Impromptu Dance
Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a crucial wicket of Ambati Rayudu (29). © Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Chennai Super Kings by one run in a last-ball Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 thriller on Sunday. Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel top-scored with 53 runs off 37 balls, including two boundaries and four sixes, and effected a crucial run-out on the last ball to help RCB beat CSK for the first time since 2014. Following the victory, RCB shared a video of coach Gary Kirsten and Parthiv Patel sharing a light moment when spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made his appearance with some amusing dance moves. "Oye jeet gaye," Yuzvendra Chahal was heard singing along with his impromptu Bhangra-like moves.

"#GoodTimes at the RCB camp! Super Challenger @parthiv9, gaffer @Gary_Kirsten & champ @yuzi_chahal share a light moment post game. Let's keep it this way until the end of the season, Challengers! #GameByGame #NeverBackDown #PlayBold," RCB captioned the video on Twitter.

The 15-second-long video left RCB fans in splits with some relating themselves to Chahal after a surprising win.

Leg-spinner Chahal had claimed a crucial wicket of Ambati Rayudu (29) in RCB's nail-biting win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Currently, RCB are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2019 points table with three wins and seven defeats.

With a win over CSK, Virat Kohli and his team kept their play-offs hope alive. However, they need to win all their remaining league stage matches to qualify for the play-offs.

RCB will next host Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Under the captaincy of Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP will look to avenge their previous defeat. In the home-leg, Punjab had suffered an emphatic eight-wicket loss to RCB on April 13.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2019 Parthiv Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 39 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • RCB defeated CSK by one run in a last-ball thriller on Sunday
  • Gary Kirsten and Parthiv Patel were seen sharing a light moment
  • Chahal interrupted their interview with some amusing dance moves
Related Articles
Preview: KKR Face Andre Russell Injury Scare Before RCB Match
Preview: KKR Face Andre Russell Injury Scare Before RCB Match
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Turn Perfect Hosts For RCB Team Members
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Turn Perfect Hosts For RCB Team Members
Royal Challengers Bangalore Still In The Running For Playoffs, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore Still In The Running For Playoffs, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
IPL 2019: Dropped Catches Hurting RCB, Says Ashish Nehra
IPL 2019: Dropped Catches Hurting RCB, Says Ashish Nehra
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.