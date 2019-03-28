A video clip of Virat Kohli's bemused reaction as Rohit Sharma hits Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for a blistering boundary down the ground has been tweeted by the IPL account. The video has been tweeted out with a caption half in jest - "Rohit's bullet boundary gets Kohli smiling." Batting first in their second match of IPL 2019 , Rohit Sharma gave the away team a good start in Bengaluru on Thursday. The MI captain was finally dismissed for a 33-ball 48 in the 11th over, his knock having been laced with eight fours and one six.

Opening the MI innings alongside Quinton de Kock, Rohit seemed like he wanted to deal in boundaries against RCB. His first four scoring shots were boundaries, and in fact the first single he took was in the third over.

Before the ball shown in the above video, the last ball of the 5th over, the MI score had been 37/0. Another dot ball by Siraj could have seen RCB having been extremely happy with having tied down the explosive openers.

However, Siraj bowled a bit of a loose delivery to finish the over. Rohit saw his opportunity as he saw the overpitched delivery swerve in nicely into his hitting arc just outside the off stump and swatted it dismissively down the ground.

Fielding at mid-off, AB de Villiers dived in to cut off the ball, but Rohit's shot had too much power. De Villiers could do little other than gesture to the boundary for the ball to be thrown back.