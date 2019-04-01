 
Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes To Troll Virat Kohli, RCB After Humiliating Defeat

Updated: 01 April 2019 13:06 IST

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore are feeling the heat in IPL 2019 after previous years of underachieving.

Virat Kohli-led RCB are yet to win a single match in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

After years of underwhelming performances, many thought IPL 2019 will be the edition when Royal Challengers Bangalore finally break their title jinx. However, it has been another astonishingly poor start for RCB with three back-to-back defeats relegating them to the bottom of the table. Virat Kohli and his team have struggled both with the bat and ball. RCB captain Virat Kohli himself has struggled to get going with the bat. Barring a 32-ball 46 in RCB's second match against Mumbai Indians, the star batsman has managed scores of 6 and 3 in his other two outings.

On Sunday, RCB were completely embarrassed by SunRisers Hyderabad, losing the match by a whopping 118 runs as Jonny Bairstow and David Warner ran riot at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

It was a third consecutive defeat for Virat Kohli's side who along with Rajasthan Royals are the only two teams to not yet win a match in IPL 2019.

After RCB's humiliating defeat at the hands of SRH, fans' patience with the team and also Virat Kohli seems to be wearing thin.

Some fans seem to have had enough and besides calling for Virat Kohli's head, several memes, mocking RCB and their captain, started doing the rounds on Twitter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have zero points but RCB's dismal run-rate sees them occupy the last place in the IPL Points Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping for a change in fortunes quickly. Virat Kohli and his team will next be seen in action on Tuesday when they pay Rajasthan Royals a visit at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After this match only one team will be left winless in IPL 2019 and RCB fans will be hoping it's not their team.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Virat Kohli David Warner Jonny Bairstow IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 11 Cricket
