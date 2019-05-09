Prithvi Shaw Happy About His Knock Against SRH, Says It Came At The Right Time

Prithvi Shaw said that his knock of 56 runs in 38 balls against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on May 8 came at an important time for his team Delhi Capitals (DC) as they edged out a one-ball victory. Asked made to bat first, SRH posted a score of 162, with contributions from Martin Guptill (36 off 19 balls), Vijay Shankar (25 of 11 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (20 off 13 balls). Amit Mishra kept it economical, conceding 16 runs in four overs, while Keemo Paul scalped three wickets.

Openers Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set up a first wicket partnership for 66 runs. Later, Rishabh Pant scored a quick-fire 49 off 21 balls, taking DC closer to the target of 163. It became a close affair with Pant and Sherfane Rutherford losing their wickets to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over, followed by Amit Mishra getting out by obstructing the field in the last over. The game ended when Keemo Paul hit a four off Khaleel Ahmed off the fifth ball of the 20th over.

Shaw, who has so far scored 348 runs in IPL 2019, got his 2nd half-century for his team in this season. His first came against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 30, where he scored 99 off 55 balls.

“It (the half-century) feels very good. It's happened after a while, but it happened in time for the team,” Shaw told Shikhar Dhawan in a chat after the Eliminator, “Let's keep giving opening stands like this for Delhi (Capitals) and keep winning.”

Shaw gave his reasons for his performance, stating that he took his chances against fast bowlers as their deliveries were coming at the right pace for him to play. “When (Mohammad) Nabi came to bowl, it was difficult to take chances off him in this wicket. We always plan that if we don't score runs off spinners for 1-2 overs, it's not a problem, as we can cover it up with the fast bowlers.

“This is what I had in mind; I'll try to take my chances against fast bowlers. With spinners, wait and hit them when there is a loose ball,” Shaw said.

DC now take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Qualifier 2 of the IPL on May 10 at Visakhapatnam. The winners of this match will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final to be played in Hyderabad on May 12.