SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bounced back from a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders and registered a hat-trick of victories to top the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. The opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched together century stands in three successive matches to lead the Orange Army's run riot. Both of them will look to keep the SRH juggernaut rolling when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 19th match of the IPL 2019 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. The confident SRH would not like to spare an inch against MI, lying at sixth place, with two wins and as many losses from four outings. However, Mumbai Indians will take heart from the fact that they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings, their first loss in four games, in the last match. In contrast, SunRisers Hyderabad, after losing their opening game against KKR, went on the win against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. (LIVE SCORECARD)