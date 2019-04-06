SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bounced back from a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders and registered a hat-trick of victories to top the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. The opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched together century stands in three successive matches to lead the Orange Army's run riot. Both of them will look to keep the SRH juggernaut rolling when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 19th match of the IPL 2019 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. The confident SRH would not like to spare an inch against MI, lying at sixth place, with two wins and as many losses from four outings. However, Mumbai Indians will take heart from the fact that they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings, their first loss in four games, in the last match. In contrast, SunRisers Hyderabad, after losing their opening game against KKR, went on the win against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
- 19:09 (IST)Apr 06, 2019Mumbai Indians hope for "clear skies in Hyderabad".
Hoping for clear skies tonight in Hyderabad...— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 6, 2019
We're just 2 hours away from #SRHvMI#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/BHqJiTdJvE
- 18:58 (IST)Apr 06, 2019In the bowling attack, Rashid Khan will be joined by compatriot Mohammad Nabi, who claimed six wickets in last two matches and scored an unbeaten knock of 17 against Delhi Capitals.
When the opponent thinks one is dangerous, give them two...— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 6, 2019
How many wickets for them today? #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/Q7FzdAW5Th
- 18:48 (IST)Apr 06, 2019Rashid Khan was adjudged the Man Of The Match on both the occasions when SunRisers faced Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018. Can we expect another impressive show by the Afghan spinner?
.@rashidkhan_19 vs MI in 2018:— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 6, 2019
Man of the Match x 2
4-0-13-1 in Hyderabad (18 dot balls)
4-1-11-2 in Mumbai (16 dot balls)#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/vqiUAgZXkj