SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the first of two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held on Sunday. Brimming with confidence after breaking Chennai Super Kings' winning streak, SRH will climb to fourth position on the IPL points table with a game in hand if they manage to secure a win. As for KKR, who have lost their last four matches on the trot, a defeat against SRH would create a gap between them and the top five teams and deal a considerable blow to their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. It could come down to a Rashid Khan vs Andre Russell battle today, as the latter has had relatively less success against the turning ball. In their last meeting at the Eden Gardens, KKR won by six wickets, with Russell smashing a 19-ball 49, in a chase of 182. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
- 13:35 (IST)Apr 21, 2019Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL match from Hyderabad, where KKR will be looking to revive their floundering campaign. Fifth-placed SRH, who have played two matches less than the three teams just above them on the points table, can make a big stride to the playoffs if they can secure a win today.