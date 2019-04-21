 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, SRH vs KKR IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Return To Top Four, Host Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated:4/21/2019 1:35:40 PM IST

IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: SRH are fifth on the table but have two matches in hand, while KKR are sixth.

IPL Live Score, SRH vs KKR IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Return To Top Four, Host Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH vs KKR IPL Score: The battle between Andre Russell and Rashid Khan may decide this match © BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the first of two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held on Sunday. Brimming with confidence after breaking Chennai Super Kings' winning streak, SRH will climb to fourth position on the IPL points table with a game in hand if they manage to secure a win. As for KKR, who have lost their last four matches on the trot, a defeat against SRH would create a gap between them and the top five teams and deal a considerable blow to their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. It could come down to a Rashid Khan vs Andre Russell battle today, as the latter has had relatively less success against the turning ball. In their last meeting at the Eden Gardens, KKR won by six wickets, with Russell smashing a 19-ball 49, in a chase of 182. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

  • 13:35 (IST)Apr 21, 2019
    Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL match from Hyderabad, where KKR will be looking to revive their floundering campaign. Fifth-placed SRH, who have played two matches less than the three teams just above them on the points table, can make a big stride to the playoffs if they can secure a win today. 
    Comments
    Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell Rashid Khan IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 38 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Preview: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Heap Misery On Kolkata Knight Riders, Return To Top Four
    Preview: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Heap Misery On Kolkata Knight Riders, Return To Top Four
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.