IPL Live Score, RCB vs SRH IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Book Playoffs Berth With Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated:5/4/2019 7:07:35 PM IST

RCB vs SRH IPL Score: The two sides will face-off for a final time in the IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), after registering a loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Super Over, would look to come back stronger to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and remain in playoffs contention, when the two franchises cross swords at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. SRH would be eyeing to shrug off their Super Over defeat and add two points to take their tally to 14 points. Despite their defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the playoffs. Even if the Hyderabad franchise lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win more than one of their last two matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 
 

  • 19:07 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Marcus Stoinis has left the RCB camp to join Australia's preparatory camp for the World Cup 2019. 
  • 18:25 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play for pride and probably to leave a smile on their home fans faces as they host SRH in their final IPL 2019 clash. 
  • 18:24 (IST)May 04, 2019
    The Hyderabad franchise have the best net run rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, a win can mean they go through to the playoffs. 
  • 17:52 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) from the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.  
    Comments
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 54 Cricket
