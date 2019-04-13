Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have got off to a horrific start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, losing six matches on trot, and will find themselves in a must-win situation when they face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. RCB slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match last Sunday. Kohli, who was recently named the Leading Cricketer of the Year for the third successive time by Wisden Almanack, will hope that fortunes finally knock at the doors of RCB as they need to win all their next eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the play-off. RCB have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering in many occasions. The RCB bowlers had allowed SunRisers Hyderabad to post a mammoth 232 with centuries from Jonny Bairstow and David Warner before they were skittled out for 113 to lose the match by a massive 118 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)