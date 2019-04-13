 
IPL Live Score, KXIP vs RCB IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Stay Alive With Win Over Kings XI Punjab

Updated:13 April 2019 18:02 IST

IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab: RCB have lost six matches on a trot.

RCB vs KXIP IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore led by their skipper Virat Kohli. © BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have got off to a horrific start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, losing six matches on trot, and will find themselves in a must-win situation when they face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. RCB slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match last Sunday. Kohli, who was recently named the Leading Cricketer of the Year for the third successive time by Wisden Almanack, will hope that fortunes finally knock at the doors of RCB as they need to win all their next eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the play-off. RCB have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering in many occasions. The RCB bowlers had allowed SunRisers Hyderabad to post a mammoth 232 with centuries from Jonny Bairstow and David Warner before they were skittled out for 113 to lose the match by a massive 118 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
 


 

  • 18:02 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore on a double-header Saturday. 
    Comments
    Topics : Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 28 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
