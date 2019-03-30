IPL Live Score, KXIP vs MI IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab Look To Bounce Back

After a last-ball win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, Mumbai Indians will look to continue the winning momentum against controversy-hit Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Saturday. While Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season due to an umpire's game-changing error on the final ball, KXIP rode on Ravichandran Ashwin's act of 'mankading' to secure a victory over Rajasthan Royals. A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in the KXIP vs MI match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
It has been a roller-coaster ride for KXIP, having to endure a controversy involving their captain Ashwin who 'Mankaded' Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler in their first match, an act which was legal but criticised by some as against the 'Spirit of Cricket'.
In their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ashwin's team was penalised for not keeping four men in the 30-yard circle and Andre Russell made full use of the reprieve to take the game away from KXIP.
Ashwin and his team will now look to forget all these unsavoury happenings of the first two games and start afresh in their first match at the PCA Stadium on Saturday.
We are already into the 9th game of the Indian T20 League and we have had so much to talk about. Also, one would believe things might just spice up as the tournament progresses. On Saturday we have two teams which have been part of the controversies locking horns, Punjab and Mumbai in Mohali. Both the teams have enjoyed similar fates so far in the tournament, losing one and winning one. However, the visitors have winning momentum on their side after beating Bangalore in a nail-biting contest. The inclusion of Malinga and Markande has not only added variety to their bowling but also given them a good balance. However, the form of Pollard is a worry and it will be interesting to see if he holds onto his spot in the XI. On the other hand, Punjab's bowling has been an issue. Tye, Viljoen and Varun did not have a good first game. Andrew Tye however, has a reputation in this format and he would probably hold onto this spot. Mujeeb might just come in for Hardus. It though will be interesting to see if Chakravarthy will get another go. Their batting has fared decently so far but they would hope for Rahul to replicate the form he showed last year. They would be eager to get back to winning ways and would surely fancy themselves on a ground on which they haven't been beaten in the last 4 games. Will it be 5 in 5 or will Mumbai break the streak?