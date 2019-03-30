IPL Live Score, KXIP vs MI IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab Look To Bounce Back

After a last-ball win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday , Mumbai Indians will look to continue the winning momentum against controversy-hit Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Saturday. While Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season due to an umpire's game-changing error on the final ball , KXIP rode on Ravichandran Ashwin's act of 'mankading' to secure a victory over Rajasthan Royals. A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in the KXIP vs MI match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

It has been a roller-coaster ride for KXIP, having to endure a controversy involving their captain Ashwin who 'Mankaded' Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler in their first match, an act which was legal but criticised by some as against the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

In their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ashwin's team was penalised for not keeping four men in the 30-yard circle and Andre Russell made full use of the reprieve to take the game away from KXIP.

Ashwin and his team will now look to forget all these unsavoury happenings of the first two games and start afresh in their first match at the PCA Stadium on Saturday.