Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have already booked their berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, will look to cement their grip on the top spot in the IPL Points Table when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. If CSK lose their last league match, they might be pushed down to second if Mumbai Indians (MI) win later in the day against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KXIP, who have plummeted down to seventh spot after a disappointing showing in the later half of the season, have an improbable task. For them to have any chance qualifying for the playoffs, they need to beat CSK by a huge margin and hope that KKR lose by a similarly big margin. CSK thrashed DC by 80 runs in their last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium and now have 18 points. They would be buoyed by the fact that their skipper MS Dhoni is in tremendous form in the ongoing season and has scored valuable runs towards the end. (LIVE SCORECARD)