Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have already booked their berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, will look to cement their grip on the top spot in the IPL Points Table when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. If CSK lose their last league match, they might be pushed down to second if Mumbai Indians (MI) win later in the day against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KXIP, who have plummeted down to seventh spot after a disappointing showing in the later half of the season, have an improbable task. For them to have any chance qualifying for the playoffs, they need to beat CSK by a huge margin and hope that KKR lose by a similarly big margin. CSK thrashed DC by 80 runs in their last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium and now have 18 points. They would be buoyed by the fact that their skipper MS Dhoni is in tremendous form in the ongoing season and has scored valuable runs towards the end. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
- 14:18 (IST)May 05, 2019Stephen Fleming says in the pre-match press conference: "At this stage of the tournament, there are a lot of players dealing with fatigue." Goes on to talk about how MS Dhoni has returned well from the flu he contracted.
With their place in Qualifier 1 ensured, will CSK opt to rest some of their battle-weary campaigners?
Those with limited opportunities who could be given a look-in today: Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma
- 14:10 (IST)May 05, 2019Kings XI Punjab have a near-impossible task in front of them. For them to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs, they need two things to happen. 1. KKR must lose to MI later today, which is possible. 2. They need to make up a huge deficit in the net run rate column to rise above SRH, which looks impossible. SRH have a NRR of +0.577, KXIP have a NRR of -0.351.
- 14:07 (IST)May 05, 2019CSK have already ensured that they will finish the league stage in the top two. If they lose today, they might be leapfrogged by Mumbai Indians for the top spot later today. What is already ensured, however, is that they will play the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday and that they will get another chance to qualify for the IPL final on Friday even if they lose on Tuesday.
- 14:03 (IST)May 05, 2019Welcome to our live coverage of the last day of league matches of IPL 2019. After 54 matches and 43 days, this is where we have reached. CSK (1st position) take on KXIP (8th position) in the first match at Mohali, while Mumbai Indians (3rd position) and Kolkata Knight Riders (5th position) take on each other in Mumbai later today.