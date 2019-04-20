 
IPL Live Score, DC vs KXIP IPL Score: Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab Look To Remain In Play-Offs Contention

Updated:4/20/2019 6:02:28 PM IST

IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: Delhi Capitals are better placed due to superior net run rate.

DC vs KXIP IPL Score: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer will look to lead their side to victory. © BCCI/IPL

After three straight wins, Delhi Capitals were brought down to earth by a rampant Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The loss left Delhi Capitals third in the table, joint on 10 points with Kings XI Punjab, their next opponents in Saturday's night game. Delhi Capitals will be hoping to return to winning ways but their record this season at the Feroz Shah Kotla doesn't bode well for the hosts. Delhi have played four matches at home in IPL 2019, winning just one -- a Super Over victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi's four other wins this season have been away from home and that would be something Kings XI Punjab would be hoping to take advantage of. But Kings XI Punjab themselves have been shaky travellers. Away from the home comforts of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, KXIP have won just one match, losing three on the road. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and their neighbours Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi. 
    Topics : Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 37 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
