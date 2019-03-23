 
IPL 2019: Opening Ceremony Funds Donated To Armed Forces

Updated: 23 March 2019 20:34 IST

The CoA had decided to cancel the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and donate the money budgeted for it to the armed forces.

The BCCI contributed Rs 11 crores to the Indian Army. © Twitter

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attacks and keeping in mind the sentiments of the people, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), administering the BCCI, has decided to cancel the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and donate the money budgeted for it to the armed forces. "The estimated cost of hosting an IPL opening ceremony is Rs 20 crore. It was unanimously decided that a sum of Rs 11 crore be contributed to the Indian Army, Rs 7 crore to the CRPF and Rs 1 crore each to the Navy and Air Force respectively," the board said in a statement on Saturday.

Throwing light on the matter, CoA Chairman, Vinod Rai said: "As a federation, we felt it was best not to hold a regular IPL opening ceremony. Instead, we decided to contribute the amount towards a cause that is so important and close to everyone's heart."

Diana Edulji, another member of the CoA, said: "This comes as a welcome move and as a mark of respect to the ones who lost their lives in the terror attack. The BCCI has always been sensitive towards issues of national interest and will continue to make contributions whenever the need arises."

Earlier on March 20, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) team director Rakesh Singh had also announced that ticket proceeds of their IPL 2019 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore will go towards the families of the victims of the Pulwama terror attack.

  • The IPL opening ceremony was cancelled following Pulwama attacks
  • Rs 11 crores were contributed to the Indian Army by the BCCI
  • Rs 7 crores were contributed to the CRPF
