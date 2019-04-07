 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Games Have Atmosphere Similar To Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Fixture, Says Rahul Dravid

Updated: 07 April 2019 18:42 IST

Rahul Dravid was presented with a customised FC Barcelona jersey on his visit to Camp Nou.

IPL Games Have Atmosphere Similar To Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Fixture, Says Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid was present at Camp Nou on Sunday. © Facebook/Screengrab

Test great Rahul Dravid attended the marquee La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Dravid, who is also the brand ambassador of Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC, was presented with a customised Barcelona jersey on his visit to the historic venue. The former India cricketer, in an interview posted by the Catalan club on their official Facebook account, shared his experience about watching the match.

"It's incredible, it's a huge honour, it's one of the things I've always wanted to do - come to Camp Nou and watch a football match. To be here and experience the atmosphere, it's absolutely electric," Dravid said.

The 46-year-old was all praise for five-time Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi and said, it was fantastic to see his ball control.

"To be able to watch players like Messi and Suarez play live, it's fantastic for me and my family. Thanks to Barcelona FC for the hospitality, it's been excellent," Dravid said.

"He's an absolute genius. It's incredible to watch what he does and to watch him live... One thing to see with Messi is how fantastic he is with the ball but it is incredible to see how good he is without the ball and how he is able to find spaces. I don't think there's been a better player than him ever. It's fantastic to watch him live," the 46-year-old added.

Dravid was also of the opinion that though cricket in the top sport in India, football is also catching up with time.

"Cricket is a different game. We have great atmosphere and great crowd in the IPL and a lot of Test matches as well. Cricket is the No.1 sport in India but football is catching up very quickly. The ISL, the new league there since the last few years, Indian football is catching up but yeah, this was a lovely atmosphere to watch. Similar to some of the IPL games that we have," Dravid said.

Barcelona currently top the La Liga table and clear favourites to win the Spanish league with 73 points from 31 fixtures.

Comments
Topics : Rahul Dravid Bengaluru FC Barcelona Atletico Madrid IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rahul Dravid was presented with a customised FC Barcelona jersey
  • Dravid attended the match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid
  • The 46-year-old was in all praise for Messi
Related Articles
Team Profile, Rajasthan Royals: Can The Inaugural Champions Shine Again?
Team Profile, Rajasthan Royals: Can The Inaugural Champions Shine Again?
World Cup 2019 Won
World Cup 2019 Won't Be A Walk In The Park For Virat Kohli And His Men, Warns Rahul Dravid
VVS Laxman Recalls "One Of The Greatest Test Comebacks Of All Time"
VVS Laxman Recalls "One Of The Greatest Test Comebacks Of All Time"
MS Dhoni Joins Elite List Of Indian Batsmen With Gritty Fifty In 1st ODI
MS Dhoni Joins Elite List Of Indian Batsmen With Gritty Fifty In 1st ODI
India
India 'One Of The Favourites' To Win 2019 World Cup, Says Rahul Dravid
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.