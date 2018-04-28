 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Virat Kohli Makes New Style Statement, Fans Dub It The Harry Potter Look

Updated: 28 April 2018 16:59 IST

Thanks to the 29-year-old, people no longer consider cricketers unfashionable and only limited to their game.

Virat Kohli Makes New Style Statement, Fans Dub It The Harry Potter Look
Virat Kohli has become a trendsetter because of his unique style statements. © Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not only known for his outstanding performance on the field but also for his style statements off it. Thanks to the 29-year-old, people no longer consider cricketers unfashionable and only limited to their game. From bulging biceps, tattoos, piercings and different looking hairstyles, cricketers these days have it all. Leading this list is Kohli, who has become a trendsetter because of his unique style statements. His love for selfies and sunglasses is also well known. From aviators, wayfarers to polarized ones, Kohli can pull off any kind of glasses with elan. In his latest selfie, Kohli wore a round frame and his fans could not stop comparing him to the famous fictional character of Harry Potter.

This is how the fans reacted to Kohli's latest selfie.

On the cricket front, Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are struggling at sixth position after two wins and as many as four defeats in the Indian Premier League 2018.

Coming off a heart-breaking loss to Chennai Super Kings, the Bangalore-based outfit will pit their wits against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The encounter will be a test of character for embattled RCB, who have left themselves with little margin for error after a string of reverses.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 29
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • People no longer consider cricketers unfashionable
  • His love for selfies and sunglasses is also well known
  • Kohli has become a trendsetter because of his unique style statements
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate
IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate
BCCI Recommends Virat Kohli For Khel Ratna, Rahul Dravid For Dronacharya Award
BCCI Recommends Virat Kohli For Khel Ratna, Rahul Dravid For Dronacharya Award
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Hits Flurry Of Sixes. Watch Wife Sakshi, Anushka Sharma
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Hits Flurry Of Sixes. Watch Wife Sakshi, Anushka Sharma's Reaction
ICC Meet: Afghanistan To Play England, Australia In Tests; No India In Next FTP
ICC Meet: Afghanistan To Play England, Australia In Tests; No India In Next FTP
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.