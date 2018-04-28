Virat Kohli Makes New Style Statement, Fans Dub It The Harry Potter Look

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not only known for his outstanding performance on the field but also for his style statements off it. Thanks to the 29-year-old, people no longer consider cricketers unfashionable and only limited to their game. From bulging biceps, tattoos, piercings and different looking hairstyles, cricketers these days have it all. Leading this list is Kohli, who has become a trendsetter because of his unique style statements. His love for selfies and sunglasses is also well known. From aviators, wayfarers to polarized ones, Kohli can pull off any kind of glasses with elan. In his latest selfie, Kohli wore a round frame and his fans could not stop comparing him to the famous fictional character of Harry Potter.