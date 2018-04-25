IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Greets Four Little Fans, Signs Autographs

India captain Virat Kohli has a massive fan following not only in the country but across the globe. With his sheer batting prowess and match-winning abilities, Kohli is an inspiration for the young generation. Whether it home or away tours, the Indian skipper loves interacting with his fans and makes them feel 'special'. One such instance happened on Tuesday when Kohli greeted four kids, who were waiting for the Indian skipper in a team hotel. The 29-year-old stopped, spoke to the four little boys and signed autographs for them.

The Indian captain took to Twitter and posted a video. "Always love meeting such confident kids. Such positive energy," Kohli's post read.

Always love meeting such confident kids. Such positive energy. ?? pic.twitter.com/HcVuCb7vQR — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2018

Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With 231 runs in five matches at an average of 57.75, he is currently the fourth highest run-getter in the tournament. He has scored two fifties so far in the ongoing edition.

With two wins and three defeats, RCB are sixth in the points tally.

RCB will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, resuming an intense rivalry after two years.

With CSK not playing in the previous two seasons, fans on either side were robbed of IPL's most celebrated rivalry.

CSK lead RCB 13-7 in the overall head-to-head record.