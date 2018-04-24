 
Virat Kohli Wishes 'Real Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar On His 45th Birthday

Updated: 24 April 2018 17:17 IST

Virat Kohli is a self-professed fan of Sachin Tendulkar.

India captain Virat Kohli, who has openly claimed Sachin Tendulkar as his cricket idol, on Tuesday wished him on his 45th birthday. He took to Twitter to post a birthday wish and said, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Paaji. ???? You are and will always be the real Master Blaster." Apart from Kohli, sportspersons and people from the cricket fraternity flooded Twitter with heartfelt wishes for the cricket legend. Later, Tendulkar also posted a thank you message on social media. "I cannot thank you all enough for sending so much love to me. It really means a lot! Deeply grateful," he said in a video.

The 'Master Blaster', as he is fondly referred to, bid adieu to the game in November 2013 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. However, he still continues to rule billion of hearts.

With a huge pile of runs under his belt, Tendulkar dominates both ODI and Test run charts. Apart from his 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, the batting maestro also has numerous records to his name.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar made a special promise to Kohli during a book launch in Mumbai. The legend said that he will share a bottle of champagne with Kohli if the Indian captain breaks his record and scores 50 centuries in the limited-overs format.

"I will go and share a bottle with him if he breaks my record," Sachin Tendulkar said during a book launch in Mumbai.

"I won't send him champagne bottles; I will go there and share it with him," he said

Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar turned 45 on Tuesday
  • Virat Kohli wished Tendulkar on his birthday
  • Sachin Tendulkar posted a thank you message on Twitter
