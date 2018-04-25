Anushka Sharma Rocks Husband Virat Kohli's T-Shirt Yet Again

Virat Kohli is not just a rockstar on the field but off it as well. The Indian cricket team captain , who has always been known for his style and fashion sense, is now making heads turn with his unique antics in collaboration with wife Anushka Sharma . The celebrity couple has been making headlines by sharing their wardrobe choices with confidence since quite some time. Recently, the Bollywood actress was once again spotted wearing the Indian skipper's outfit at an airport giving a unique example of couple goals. Kohli was seen working out in the gym wearing the same t-shirt which Anushka wore on Tuesday with elan.

Virat Kohli's marriage with Anushka Sharma in December last year at Tuscany, Italy was one of the biggest events on the Indian social calendar. After their brief honeymoon in Europe, Virat and Anushka landed in New Delhi to host their first wedding reception on December 21.

Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Kohli, who has openly claimed Sachin Tendulkar as his cricket idol, on Tuesday wished him on his 45th birthday. He took to Twitter to post a birthday wish and said, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday @sachin_rt Paaji. ???? You are and will always be the real Master Blaster." Apart from Kohli, sportspersons and people from the cricket fraternity flooded Twitter with heartfelt wishes for the cricket legend.

Later, Tendulkar also posted a thank you message on social media. "I cannot thank you all enough for sending so much love to me. It really means a lot! Deeply grateful," he said in a video.