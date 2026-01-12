Indian cricket's next generation is being reminded that talent alone isn't enough to reach the top; discipline and obsession matter just as much. Ahead of India's ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, former India head coach Ravi Shastri highlighted the unparalleled work ethic of Virat Kohli, saying that young captain Shubman Gill should chase that same drive to take his own game to the next level. Shastri said Kohli's excellence stems not just from talent, but from a daily routine of hard work, discipline, and an unyielding focus on the "little things" that often go unseen-the kind of habits that build champions over time.

Shastri made these remarks during commentary on the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, where Gill and Kohli batted together early in the innings. He didn't dwell on technique or batting mechanics; instead, he talked about Kohli's obsession with cricket, pointing out how the veteran goes above and beyond in training, fielding drills, and fitness work, day after day. That kind of "single-minded hunger," Shastri said, sets a standard that rising stars like Gill can learn from as leadership responsibilities grow.

"The single-mindedness, the hunger. The willingness to push that body to the limits. And I have seen that in my time when I was with the team, his work ethics probably second to none. I have seen just the way he goes about his job, the number of catches he takes in the morning, the catches in the outfield, and the throws into the keeper's gloves. Apart from his batting and everything else, it's a routine."

Kohli's professional habits-from the catches he takes in the morning to the way he looks after his body-aren't always visible on match days, but they form the backbone of his success. Shastri stressed that a consistent routine beats talent when it comes to longevity and peak performance in international cricket. With Kohli still a vital part of India's ODI setup, Gill has a front-row seat to one of the modern game's fiercest competitors.

For Gill, who has recently returned to action after injury and taken over leadership duties, the message is clear: adopt the habits that make greats. It's not just about scoring runs; it's about building habits that withstand pressure, the grind, and expectations. As India transitions from one generation to the next, the often-unseen aspects of preparation-discipline, consistency, and an obsession with improvement-will define the success of future stars like Gill.