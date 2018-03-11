 
Virat Kohli Shares An Adorable Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma

Updated: 11 March 2018 17:43 IST

Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture with Anuskha on his official Twitter account.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 11 last year © Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli seems to be enjoying his his time off from the game, spending some quality time with wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli shared an adorable picture with Anuskha on his official Twitter account. "Chilling and how!", Kohli captioned the image. The Indian run-machine has been rested from the ongoing Twenty20 International tri-nation series in Sri Lanka along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a few other key players.

Last week, Kohli had given his fans a glimpse of his new home in Mumbai. The India captain shared the picturesque image on his official Twitter account. "Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home!", Kohli's post read.

Kohli married Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on December 11 last year. Kohli and Anushka, both 29, married according to Hindu rites at a countryside resort in Tuscany.

Kohli is among the world's highest-paid athletes, and Anushka is one of the top actresses in the film industry. They started dating in 2013 after they met during the filming of a shampoo advert and made their first public appearance a year later during a football match.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been tasked with leading Team India in the absence of Kohli.

India lost the first T20I against Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Tuesday. By doing so, the Lankan side halted Indian team's seven-match winning streak against Sri Lanka in T20Is.

However, India got back into winning ways on Thursday after a convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second T20I of the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan continued his stellar form with the bat as he hit back-to-back fifties in the ongoing tri-series.

Vijay Shankar also chipped in with his all-round performance against Bangladesh earning him the man-of-the-match title.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli posted a picture with Anushka Sharma on Twitter
  • Kohli is currenlty enjoying a small break
  • Kohli had shared an image of his new Mumbai home last week
