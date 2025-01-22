Ahead of the first T20I between India and England, a video of England captain Jos Buttler has gone viral. In the video, Buttler has been filmed taking an autograph from an Indian cricketer. However, it isn't the autograph of anyone he will be facing in the series, but that of specially-abled cricketer Dharamveer Pal. The latter regularly visits senior India cricket games, and plays cricket on a wheelchair. Recently, India were also crowned winners of the Physical Disability Champions Trophy.

In the video, Buttler could be seen taking Dharamveer's signature on a cricket bat. The bat also seemingly had a number of other signatures.

The Indian Physical Disability team won the Physical Disability Champions Trophy earlier in 2025, beating England in the final by 79 runs.

On the other hand, Buttler will be captaining England in the T20I and ODI series against India, before leading his country at the Champions Trophy 2025.

India vs England

India take on England in a T20I series after nearly three years, with the two sides having last met in a bilateral in the shortest format in 2022. On that occasion, India had beaten England 2-1 in a three-game series.

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I series, continuing on with a young squad. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma will be batters to watch out for in the team.

However, England's powerful T20I squad will be a tough hurdle for India. The likes of Buttler, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone with the bat, and a bowling attack led by Jofra Archer, is expected to give India a good run for their money.

The first of the five T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

England will take India on in a three-match ODI series after the T20Is conclude, as both sides prepare for the Champions Trophy.