Virat Kohli Shares The First Glimpse Of His New Mumbai Home

India cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday gave his fans a glimpse of his new home in Mumbai. Kohli posted a breathtaking image from his home overlooking the Mumbai skyscrapers. The India skipper shared the picturesque image on his official Twitter account. "Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home!", Kohli's post read.

Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home! pic.twitter.com/u4LfeXmQ11 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2018

Kohli got married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on December 11 last year. Virat and Anushka, both 29, married according to Hindu rites at a countryside resort in Tuscany. Virat is among the world's highest-paid athletes, and Anushka is one of the top actresses in the film industry. They started dating in 2013 after they met during the filming of a shampoo advert and made their first public appearance a year later during a football match.