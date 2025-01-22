Mohammed Shami had the maximum spotlight on him from time India's squad for the T20Is against England was named. The impactful pacer did not play a single game since the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia as injury kept delaying his comeback. He even underwent an ankle surgery before a knee problem saw him missing the Border Gavaskar Trophy. But he made a decent return in domestic cricket and was even named in the Champions Trophy squad. However, Shami did not find a place in the Indian team for the first T20I against England.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra opined that Mohammed Shami may not be 100 per cent fit.

"Shami not playing. Obviously not 100% fit for today. India has chosen to play only one frontline pacer in Arshdeep. Hardik-Nitish the two other pace options. England have fielded 4 proper pacers. Both captains seeing the pitch differently??" he wrote on X.

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 22, 2025

At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not specifically talk about Shami's absence but mentioned played to one's strength.

"We will look to bowl first. The wicket looks sticky, there will be dew later on. It will be heavier later on. The boys have been amazing. The preparations have been good, looking forward to this series. It's going to be a great competition between both sides. A good headache, we want to stick to our strengths," he said.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the five-match series against England at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday. With four consecutive series triumphs, India boasts a remarkable record against England in T20I format. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue will be keen to lay the foundation of extending their record in Kolkata.

England captain Jos Buttler said during the time of the toss, "Looks a good wicket, I'm sure it's going to be a good match. There will be some dew around. It's a great ground, it's an honour to play against India in these conditions. Everyone is in a good spot. It's nice to be together, a lot to look forward to. McCullum taking charge, he has a lot of experience. It's going to be a challenge, we are right up for it. There is some incredible talent in both sides. Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith and Rehan Ahmed will miss out."