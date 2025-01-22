Indian cricket team star Sanju Samson's father Samson Viswanath has made some serious allegations against Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). Recently, reports came that Samson's absence from Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign reportedly played a big role in his omission from the Champions Trophy. Samson wasn't part of Kerala's camp, which reportedly led to him not being picked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign by the state team. While Samson claimed to have made his unavailability clear beforehand, KCA chief Jayesh Jeorge wasn't impressed by receiving only a 'one-line text' from the wicket-keeper batter.

In the midst of this, Viswanathan said they were not feeling safe in Kerala.

"We have never done anything to provoke Kerala Cricket Association. We have not hurt anybody with our statements. But we have been facing trouble since the last 10 to 12 years. I don't know the reason. Sanju's big brother Saly Samson was great performer for Kerala too. He was picked for the one-day camp. But he did not get much chance," Sanju's father said on Sports Tak, as he broke down.

"I knew about six months ago that they are planning something against Sanju. KCA were plotting things in a way that he leaves Kerala. We can't fight with them. There are directors there, we are small people. You can't talk back to them, you can't challenge them. My child is not safe here. They will put the blame on Sanju for everything and people will believe them too. So, I really want that my son stops playing cricket for Kerala. If any state wants to give my son a chance, saying 'Sanju, come and play for us', I am willing to make that appeal.

"Sanju is only an individual, whereas the KCA is a big, powerful association. I am afraid they'll come up with conspiracy theories against my son. I don't know why they are after us. We didn't do anything wrong to them or anyone else for that matter. Sanju, in his life, has never enjoyed anything else apart from cricket. Except for cricket ground and practice, he has focused on nothing else. He has devoted 30 years of his life to cricket, but he is being isolated now. I have had enough; want to get him out of this association (KCA).

Viswanath thanked India coach Gautam Gambhir and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for giving Sanju opportunity in t the Indian team against England.

"I have talked to him (Sanju Samson). Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir gave a chance to my son and I am very grateful to them. They gave a chance to my son by witnessing his potential. There is no need to be disappointed. I'm telling you right now, the team that has been chosen in the Champions Trophy is no less," Sanju's father added.