IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad: RCB Host SRH In Key Clash

Their chances of making the playoffs still hanging by a thread, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad in another must-win Indian Premier League encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The consecutive victories over Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab have revived RCB's hopes, while SRH has been on a roll, having won nine matches out of 12. RCB are still languishing at the second last position on the table, while SRH are on top of the table with 18 points. Virat Kohli's RCB has endured a tough season, having lost seven of its 12 matches so far but the recent turnaround has rekindled hopes of a possible shot at the playoffs berth provided some other results go the team's way. (Live Scorecard)
The hosts are overtly dependant on Kohli and South African swashbuckler AB De Villiers. The two have combined to score nearly half of RCB's total runs this season but the side needs bigger contributions from the likes of Moeen Ali and Corey Anderson. In peerless form, Kohli has been a standout performer with 514 runs from 12 games. De Villiers (358 runs) is next to him, although he has played two games less than the Indian.
When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
RCB vs SRH Live
- Refresh
Bangalore's consecutive wins for the first time since 2016 meant that their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs hang by a thread, but at least they still hang. A comprehensive 10-wicket win in their previous game ensured their headache, the run-rate, has been taken care of. They face Hyderabad who are on top of the table and have already qualified for the knockout stages. The Orange Army has shown us that it can not only bowl (except for the last game where their bowlers had no answers to Chennai's assault) but can bat equally well. They didn't flirt with their XI but have a chance to do so in this game. Perhaps give Carlos Brathwaite a game and see how he fares. Like Bangalore's over-dependency on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Hyderabad too, tend to lean on Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson upfront. The form of Alex Hales at the top, Manish Pandey in the middle and some handy knocks from Pathan and Shakib before they enter the last-four stage would hit the jackpot for them. The hosts, on the contrary, can still make the cut, provided they win all their games and pray for some other results to go their way. Their bowling which was under criticism at the early stages of the season has now leveled up. Umesh Yadav has been their star and is being backed up well by Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Tim Southee of course. With the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Colin de Grandhomme, their batting is packed with power-hitters. The home team will have to ensure that both their departments come good if they want to cross the line.