IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to make the most of their morale-boosting victory over Kings XI Punjab and continue their resurgence when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. MI recorded a thrilling win over Punjab on Friday night in a tie they had to win to keep alive their slim chances of making the playoffs. The victory lifted Mumbai to fifth in the points table but thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a stiff mountain to climb. The 21-ball 56-run blitzkrieg between Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma in Indore helped MI turn the tables on more fancied Punjab, who are now placed fourth. The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the playoffs. (Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhs everyday !)

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on May 6, 2018.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.