Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, DD vs MI: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 19 May 2018 14:53 IST

With an aim to clinch a play-off berth, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 encounter at Feroz Shah Kotls stadium, Delhi on Sunday.

The Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla. © BCCI

With an aim to clinch a play-off berth, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 encounter at Feroz Shah Kotls stadium, Delhi on Sunday. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are among the four teams who are at 12 points and fighting for a spot in the play-off. The last time the two teams faced off, it was DD won by seven wickets win in a last-over thriller. Mumbai had a topsy-turvy campaign so far as after a series of defeats early in the tournament, they were able to string in the victories when it mattered most. However, Daredevils can be the banana peel and Mumbai Indians will be wary after CSK slipped in their penultimate game. For DD, there is nothing but pride at stake, which makes the young team dangerous oppositions. Skipper Rohit's poor form is a big worry for Mumbai. Apart from his match-winning knock against RCB, Rohit has failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and MI need him to contribute big time, so that Pollard and the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal can provide the late charge if needed. For Delhi, it has been another forgettable season as they looked below par throughout the tournament. Despite having legendary Ricky Ponting on board as coach or handing the captaincy in the middle of the tournament to young Shreyas Iyer, they have once again brought up the rear.

When will the Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match will be played on May 20, 2018.

Where will the Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

How do I watch the Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match live?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match will be telecast live on the Star Network.

What time will the Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match start?

The live telecast of the Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match online?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

