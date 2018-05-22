 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Suresh Raina On The Verge Of Surpassing Virat Kohli's Record

Updated: 22 May 2018 14:39 IST

Virat Kohli is the all-time top run-scorer in IPL but Suresh Raina is only 17 runs adrift.

Raina has 4931 runs under his belt at an average of 34.48 © BCCI

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 nears its climax, all eyes will be on the top two sides -- SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams will face off in the IPL 2018 Playoffs Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday with the winners entering the final of the tournament. Apart from the clash between two teams, focus will also be on Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Suresh Raina. The left-hander is on the verge of toppling Virat Kohli to become the highest run-getter in the IPL.

Raina has 4931 runs under his belt at an average of 34.48, while Kohli, who leads the all-time most runs chart, has 4948 runs at an average of 38.35. With Royal Challengers Bangalore are already out of the IPL 2018, Raina will have a chance to displace Kohli from the pole position.

Raina, a veteran of 174 IPL matches, needs just 17 runs to dethrone Kohli. Raina has one century and 35 half-centuries to his name. On the other hand, Kohli has 4 centuries and 34 fifties under his belt.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 4493 runs to his name. The right-hander has played 173 IPL matches and scored runs at an average of 31.86.

Both CSK and SRH finished the league stage on 18 points, but the Kane Williamson-led side got their nose ahead to the No.1 spot with a superior net run-rate.

The winners of Qualifier 1 will be guaranteed a place in the final and the losers will get a second chance in the Qualifier 2 on May 25, where the losers of Qualifier 1 will face the winners of Eliminator.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Suresh Raina Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
